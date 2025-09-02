Left Menu

European Teams Embark on Road to 2026 World Cup

European nations, including recent champions France, Germany, and Spain, commence their qualifying journey for the 2026 World Cup. With 54 teams vying for spots, the campaign involves changes in group formations and playoff systems. Noteworthy matchups include Italy's struggle and Norway's potential rise led by Erling Haaland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:16 IST
The race for the 2026 World Cup has kicked off in Europe with powerhouse teams like France, Spain, and Germany among those vying for qualification in an intense six-game series over 11 weeks. This sprint to secure a spot highlights a new competitive structure on the world's biggest soccer stage.

With 54 teams entering the fray, including those nursing hopes of redemption like Italy—already trailing group leader Norway—the European qualifying rounds promise intense match-ups. Giant nations that once navigated groups of five or six teams now face condensed schedules, adding further challenges as team dynamics shift under the pressure.

Merging past rivalries and fresh battles, the qualifying tournaments are shaped by contemporary geopolitical issues, such as Ukraine's forced relocation due to ongoing conflict, and the impact of these factors will significantly influence the World Cup journey for many teams.

