Asif Ali Waves Goodbye to International Cricket

Asif Ali, Pakistan's middle-order batsman recognized for his impactful white-ball performances, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 33-year-old, hailing from Faisalabad, expressed his pride in representing his country, highlighting it as the proudest chapter of his career.

Ali's international career includes participation in two T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 and the 2019 Men's ODI World Cup in England. In addition to his international commitments, he will continue to play in domestic leagues and franchise cricket events globally.

Asif Ali tallied 959 runs, marked by three half-centuries, across 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is, cementing his legacy with a memorable 2021 T20 World Cup performance against Afghanistan, where he bludgeoned 25 runs off seven balls to secure victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)