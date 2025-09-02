Spanish football club Villarreal is under scrutiny after signing Israeli forward Manor Solomon, who has expressed support for his country during its conflict with Hamas. The deal, struck at the last minute of the transfer deadline, sparked criticism from some fans on social media.

Solomon joins Villarreal on loan from Tottenham, following a season at Leeds United where he was instrumental in their promotion to the Premier League. His prior public statements in support of Israel have already faced backlash from English fans. Villarreal's move for Solomon is part of a substantial summer transfer splurge by Spanish clubs as they gear up for the competitive season.

In addition to Solomon, Villarreal spent over 100 million euros, the third highest in Spain, acquiring players like striker Georges Mikautadze and defender Renato Veiga. The club aims to enhance its roster for the return to the Champions League. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid topped the spending charts, while financial fair play constraints continued to limit Barcelona's transfer activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)