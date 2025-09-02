Left Menu

Jannik Sinner's Close Call at the U.S. Open

Jannik Sinner advanced to the U.S. Open quarterfinals after a decisive victory over Alexander Bublik. A fan attempted to open Sinner's bag during a post-match interaction, but security intervened. Sinner will face Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals, aiming for his second U.S. Open title.

Jannik Sinner faced little resistance in his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open, decisively defeating Alexander Bublik to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. The top-ranked tennis player faced a different kind of opponent off the court.

While interacting with fans post-match, a potentially unsettling moment occurred when a fan attempted to access Sinner's bag. Quick action by security personnel prevented the incident from escalating, allowing Sinner to continue his interaction with the crowd unperturbed.

The situation, which was broadcast on television, was not addressed in the postmatch press conference. Sinner is now preparing to compete against fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the semifinals, where he is aiming to secure his second U.S. Open championship.

