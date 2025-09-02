Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Eagles' Cheeky Deal to Olympic Hurdles

Catch up on the latest sports news, highlighting the Philadelphia Eagles' partnership with DUDE Wipes for the 'Tush Push' play, Oregon and Oklahoma State's budget rivalry, Will Power's departure from Team Penske, and updates from the NFL, MLS, NHL, and more.

The Philadelphia Eagles are taking their innovative 'Tush Push' play to new marketing heights with a partnership with DUDE Wipes. This aligns with their opening of the 2025 NFL season as reigning Super Bowl champions.

Controversy brews as Oregon's Dan Lanning responds to Mike Gundy's critique over the Ducks' spending on rosters, emphasizing the importance of investing to stay competitive.

In further sports news, Will Power departs Team Penske after 17 successful seasons, while other athlete updates include acquisitions, contracts, and sidelined players for crucial matches.

