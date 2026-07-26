Berlin Police Neutralize Pride Attack Suspect in Spandau Showdown

In a tense operation, Berlin police fatally shot a suspect wanted for a Pride attack in the city's capital. The incident occurred in Spandau, a suburb of Berlin, where the suspect was located in an allotment garden complex. The confrontation escalated when the suspect reportedly attempted to attack officers with a bladed weapon.

Police responded by opening fire on the suspect, who posed an immediate threat to their safety. Immediate resuscitation efforts were undertaken by the Berlin fire department, yet the suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The police communicated these details on X, shedding light on the dramatic happenings.

This incident marks a significant development in the investigation of the Pride attack, thrusting the German capital into the spotlight as authorities continue to address violence targeting the LGBTQ+ community.