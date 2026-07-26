U.S.-Iran Military Tensions: A Tactical Pause?

The U.S. has paused its airstrike campaign against Iran, as President Donald Trump seeks to create diplomatic space. This follows intense airstrikes over the past two weeks.

Iran has also stopped its retaliatory strikes for now, a senior Iranian official told Reuters. The move comes amidst growing concerns from Trump's military advisors on the depletion of missile defense stocks, including the Patriot missiles, crucial for defending U.S. bases.

Observers remain uncertain about the long-term intentions of both nations, viewing the pause as more tactical than a genuine shift towards peace. Residents in Iran remain apprehensive, reflecting a broader skepticism about a lasting resolution.