Chancellor Merz's Bold Reshuffle: Steffen Bilger Tapped for Transport Minister

Chancellor Friedrich Merz is preparing to propose a significant shift in Germany's cabinet by nominating Steffen Bilger as the new transport minister. This move is set to replace the current minister, Patrick Schnieder, amid efforts to revitalize the coalition government.

Schnieder has expressed his desire to step down, citing untenable working conditions as a driving factor behind his request. He communicated his intention to Chancellor Merz, commenting on the "undignified situation" that has rendered his position unsustainable.

This change comes as part of a larger government reshuffle aimed at injecting new energy into the conservative-led administration, following reports from individuals familiar with the situation.