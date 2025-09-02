Left Menu

Champion's Pause: Lotte Kopecky Steps Back from Rwanda Challenge

Lotte Kopecky, the women's world road race champion, decides to take a break and will not defend her title in Rwanda. Citing the need for reflection and growth, Kopecky steps back after a challenging season, transferring leadership to Justine Ghekiere with a hopeful future comeback.

Champion's Pause: Lotte Kopecky Steps Back from Rwanda Challenge
Women's world champion Lotte Kopecky has opted not to defend her title in the upcoming championships in Rwanda, Belgium's national coach revealed on Tuesday. The prominent cyclist has decided to step back from competition, focusing instead on personal reflection and rejuvenation.

Kopecky, a two-time world road race champion celebrated for her victories in Zurich and Scotland, seeks time to reassess after an unsatisfying summer season. Despite her prowess, she was unable to make a significant impact in the Giro d'Italia Women and the Tour de France Femmes, leading her to conclude she would not be at her best for the Kigali championships.

With major career goals unmet, coach Ludwig Willems emphasized the importance of allowing Kopecky time to recharge, projecting confidence in her eventual return. In her absence, Justine Ghekiere will guide the Belgian team, supported by fellow cyclists Marthe Goossens, Marieke Meert, Julie Van de Velde, and Margot Vanpachtenbeke, albeit with acknowledged reduced medal prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

