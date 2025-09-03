Jessica Pegula Shines in U.S. Open, Advances to Semi-Finals
American tennis player Jessica Pegula secured her second consecutive U.S. Open semi-final appearance with a commanding win over Barbora Krejcikova. Pegula showcased her skill with 17 winners, remaining unbeaten in sets during the tournament. Krejcikova struggled with exhaustion and errors, handing the decisive victory to Pegula.
American tennis sensation Jessica Pegula has advanced to her second consecutive U.S. Open semi-final following a dominant 6-3 6-3 victory over two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova. Pegula, ranked fourth in the world, displayed formidable skill in New York, remaining undefeated in sets.
Krejcikova, who battled injuries earlier this year, reached the quarter-finals but fell short against Pegula, the 2024 runner-up. Despite Krejcikova's valiant fourth-round performance, her fatigue proved too significant an obstacle, culminating in costly errors.
Pegula's prowess was evident as she controlled the match with a series of winners, including a backhand down the line that broke Krejcikova's serve in the final set. As Krejcikova struggled with fatigue and unforced errors, Pegula capitalized, delighting the Arthur Ashe Stadium audience with her commanding win.
