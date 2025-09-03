Left Menu

Jessica Pegula Shines in U.S. Open, Advances to Semi-Finals

American tennis player Jessica Pegula secured her second consecutive U.S. Open semi-final appearance with a commanding win over Barbora Krejcikova. Pegula showcased her skill with 17 winners, remaining unbeaten in sets during the tournament. Krejcikova struggled with exhaustion and errors, handing the decisive victory to Pegula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:09 IST
Jessica Pegula Shines in U.S. Open, Advances to Semi-Finals
Jessica Pegula

American tennis sensation Jessica Pegula has advanced to her second consecutive U.S. Open semi-final following a dominant 6-3 6-3 victory over two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova. Pegula, ranked fourth in the world, displayed formidable skill in New York, remaining undefeated in sets.

Krejcikova, who battled injuries earlier this year, reached the quarter-finals but fell short against Pegula, the 2024 runner-up. Despite Krejcikova's valiant fourth-round performance, her fatigue proved too significant an obstacle, culminating in costly errors.

Pegula's prowess was evident as she controlled the match with a series of winners, including a backhand down the line that broke Krejcikova's serve in the final set. As Krejcikova struggled with fatigue and unforced errors, Pegula capitalized, delighting the Arthur Ashe Stadium audience with her commanding win.

TRENDING

1
Ilkay Gundogan's Nostalgic Return: From Premier League Glory to Galatasaray

Ilkay Gundogan's Nostalgic Return: From Premier League Glory to Galatasaray

 Global
2
Rajasthan Congress Gears Up for Stormy Assembly Session

Rajasthan Congress Gears Up for Stormy Assembly Session

 India
3
Trump Relocates U.S. Space Command to Alabama Amid Political Controversy

Trump Relocates U.S. Space Command to Alabama Amid Political Controversy

 Global
4
Tragedy in Quetta: Deadly Blast at Public Rally

Tragedy in Quetta: Deadly Blast at Public Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025