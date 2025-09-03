Sabalenka Advances to US Open Semi-Finals Amid Vondrousova's Heartbreaking Withdrawal

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka received a walkover to the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday as Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to a knee injury, confirmed tournament organizers.

Vondrousova, who captured the 2023 Wimbledon title, impressed at the tournament with victories over top seeds but was unable to continue after injuring her knee during practice. The 26-year-old attempted to play but ultimately decided against risking further injury.

Sabalenka will now face American Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals, a rematch of last year's final. This marks another challenging moment in Vondrousova's injury-laden career, having missed previous major tournaments due to various issues.

