Djokovic Holds Off Fritz, Reaches 53rd Grand Slam Semifinal

Novak Djokovic secured his 53rd Grand Slam semifinal appearance, overcoming Taylor Fritz in a four-set match at the U.S. Open. Djokovic's victory was hard-fought, as he engaged both the crowd and his competitor in a tense atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fritz demonstrated strong resilience, gaining ground during the match, but was ultimately outplayed by Djokovic's precision and tactical advantage. Despite a late comeback attempt, Fritz could not change the tide, leading to a defining moment when he double-faulted under pressure.

The match was marked by Djokovic's skilful play and interactions with a vocal crowd, some of whom favored Fritz. Next, Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz, who reached the semifinals after a straightforward win against Jiri Lehecka.