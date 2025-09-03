Left Menu

Djokovic Holds Off Fritz, Reaches 53rd Grand Slam Semifinal

Novak Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz in four sets to advance to his 53rd Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open. Although Djokovic faced a spirited challenge from Fritz, he maintained his dominance to win the match and will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic secured his 53rd Grand Slam semifinal appearance, overcoming Taylor Fritz in a four-set match at the U.S. Open. Djokovic's victory was hard-fought, as he engaged both the crowd and his competitor in a tense atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fritz demonstrated strong resilience, gaining ground during the match, but was ultimately outplayed by Djokovic's precision and tactical advantage. Despite a late comeback attempt, Fritz could not change the tide, leading to a defining moment when he double-faulted under pressure.

The match was marked by Djokovic's skilful play and interactions with a vocal crowd, some of whom favored Fritz. Next, Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz, who reached the semifinals after a straightforward win against Jiri Lehecka.

