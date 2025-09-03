Djokovic Dances His Way to U.S. Open Semis

In an electrifying U.S. Open quarter-final match, Novak Djokovic reasserted his dominance over American Taylor Fritz, claiming a 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-4 victory on Tuesday. The triumph set the stage for a semi-final encounter against Carlos Alcaraz, with Djokovic celebrating the win with a dance dedicated to his daughter on her birthday.

Facing Fritz for the eleventh time, Djokovic acknowledged the close nature of the match. "It was really anybody's match. I was lucky to save crucial breakpoints," he remarked, highlighting Fritz's strong performance in the second and third sets. Djokovic, however, managed to turn the tide in his favor during the latter stages.

Despite Fritz's resilience in winning the third set, Djokovic capitalized on key moments to secure the victory. Reflecting on the tense finish, Djokovic expressed pride in his perseverance and enjoyment of the sport. He dedicated his post-match dance to his daughter, Tara, drawing inspiration from a K-Pop routine they practiced together.

(With inputs from agencies.)