Djokovic Dances His Way to U.S. Open Semis
Novak Djokovic celebrated his U.S. Open quarter-final victory over Taylor Fritz with a dance dedicated to his daughter. Despite a challenging match, Djokovic maintained his dominance over Fritz, setting up a semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz. The 38-year-old is chasing his fifth title at Flushing Meadows.
In an electrifying U.S. Open quarter-final match, Novak Djokovic reasserted his dominance over American Taylor Fritz, claiming a 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-4 victory on Tuesday. The triumph set the stage for a semi-final encounter against Carlos Alcaraz, with Djokovic celebrating the win with a dance dedicated to his daughter on her birthday.
Facing Fritz for the eleventh time, Djokovic acknowledged the close nature of the match. "It was really anybody's match. I was lucky to save crucial breakpoints," he remarked, highlighting Fritz's strong performance in the second and third sets. Djokovic, however, managed to turn the tide in his favor during the latter stages.
Despite Fritz's resilience in winning the third set, Djokovic capitalized on key moments to secure the victory. Reflecting on the tense finish, Djokovic expressed pride in his perseverance and enjoyment of the sport. He dedicated his post-match dance to his daughter, Tara, drawing inspiration from a K-Pop routine they practiced together.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Carlos Alcaraz Makes Waves, Secures US Open Semi-Final Spot
Nelly Korda's Quest for a New Victory Amid Changing Course Dynamics
Djokovic Seals Semi-Final Spot with Victory Over Fritz
Djokovic Dances to Victory with Daughter's K-Pop Moves
Victory Celebrations in Jalna as Government Grants Maratha Quota Demands