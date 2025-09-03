Left Menu

Sabalenka Advances to US Open Semi-Finals as Vondrousova Withdraws

Aryna Sabalenka progressed to the US Open semi-finals after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to a knee injury. Sabalenka will face Jessica Pegula, echoing last year's final showdown. Despite her disappointment, Vondrousova expressed hopes of returning next year. Sabalenka retains her No. 1 ranking post-tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka (Photo: X/@usopen). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Aryna Sabalenka has reached the US Open semi-finals after her scheduled quarterfinal opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew due to a knee injury. Vondrousova, the Wimbledon 2023 champion, had to pull out before the match, paving the way for Sabalenka to face Jessica Pegula in the semis, a repeat of last year's final clash.

Vondrousova expressed her regret over withdrawing, stating that a knee issue flared up during her warm-up, prompting medical advice against participation. She thanked fans and vowed to return next year. Meanwhile, Sabalenka publicly expressed sympathy on Instagram, acknowledging Vondrousova's recent form and wishing her a speedy recovery.

Jessica Pegula secured her semifinal spot earlier by dispatching Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets. Sabalenka's journey to the semis included a dominant quarterfinal win over Cristina Bucsa, ensuring her retention of the No. 1 world ranking. Previously, she showcased her prowess with a victory over Leylah Fernandez in the third round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

