Madan Lal Backs Team India as Favourites for Asia Cup, Advocates for Kuldeep Yadav's Inclusion

Madan Lal, ex-Indian cricketer, champions India's chances in the Asia Cup (T20) in Dubai, emphasizing spinner Kuldeep Yadav's tactical advantage. India faces challenging fixtures against UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. Selection controversies persist, with Afghanistan emerging as formidable opponents in an unpredictable tournament. India's strategic spinner selection could prove pivotal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:05 IST
Madan Lal, member of 1983 World Cup winning Indian squad. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has thrown his weight behind the Indian cricket team ahead of the Asia Cup (T20) in Dubai, marking them as favorites in the tournament. He specifically backed spinner Kuldeep Yadav, advocating for his inclusion in the playing eleven due to his unique and challenging bowling style.

India is set to begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by a high-stakes match against rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. Their last group-stage encounter will be against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Despite India's prospect as favorites, the tournament's T20 format brings unpredictability.

Lal further commented on the controversial exclusion of Shreyas Iyer, and while Afghanistan's recent form makes them potential challengers, questions loom over Pakistan's confidence levels. India's squad will feature three spinners, a strategy that succeeded in previous ICC tournaments. The Asia Cup's Super 4 begins on September 20, leading up to the final on September 28 in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

