IOC Resumes Funding to India After Resolving Governance Issues
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has resumed funding to India after resolving internal disputes and governance issues within the Indian Olympic Association. This decision comes following interventions and corrective measures taken by Indian authorities, including the ratification of the CEO appointment and the success of the General Assembly.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reinstated its funding to India, marking an end to a temporary suspension triggered by internal disputes within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The funding, part of the Olympic Solidarity Programme, had been halted amid governance issues and prolonged infighting.
Efforts spearheaded by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led to a resolution of tensions between IOA President PT Usha and opposing Executive Council members. Key developments included a truce reached on July 24 and the formal ratification of CEO Raghuram Iyer's appointment.
The reinstated funding promises to significantly benefit India's athletes, providing crucial support for training, preparation, and international competition participation. As expectations rise, the IOC commended India's commitment to uphold good governance standards within its sporting ecosystem.
