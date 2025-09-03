Fans Rally Against Overseas Soccer Games
Soccer fans from 400+ European clubs urge FIFA and UEFA to reject plans for league games abroad, backed by clubs from Spain and Italy. Critics argue these decisions could harm the integrity of local leagues and communities. UEFA's ruling committee is set to discuss this matter.
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a bold move, over 400 soccer supporter groups in Europe have called on FIFA and UEFA to reject proposals by Spanish and Italian leagues to hold games abroad, arguing for the protection of local football culture.
The Spanish Football Federation has sanctioned a game between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami this December. Similarly, Serie A plans an AC Milan game in February in Perth, Australia. The fan coalition, Football Supporters Europe, is rallying against this trend of 'out-of-territory' games.
Critics, including the European Commission's sports official Glenn Micallef, have voiced concerns about the integrity of domestic league competitions. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin emphasized the complexity of halting these games without the support of involved national federations.
