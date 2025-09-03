Calm and Composure: India's Hockey Coach Stresses Key to Victory

Craig Fulton, the chief coach of the Indian men's hockey team, emphasized the importance of calmness and composure on the field after the team salvaged a draw against Korea in the Asia Cup. Fulton's remarks followed a game where India missed multiple opportunities and needed a late goal to equalize.

Ranked World No. 7, India was favored against the defending champions but struggled to convert their chances. Mandeep Singh's late strike was crucial in securing a point. Fulton highlighted the need to manage high-pressure moments better, urging players to live in the moment and focus on execution.

Fulton also critiqued umpiring decisions, voicing concerns over missed penalty strokes. As India prepares to face Malaysia, the coach remains confident, noting the team's solid performance and the necessity of converting opportunities into goals.