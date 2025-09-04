Left Menu

Felix Auger-Aliassime's Triumphant Comeback at the U.S. Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals. The Canadian, struggling with past injuries and confidence, showcased remarkable skills, including 22 aces and 51 winners. He will face either Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti in the next round.

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Australia's Alex de Minaur in the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, the 25th seed, displayed an impressive performance at Arthur Ashe Stadium, overcoming past injuries and confidence issues to secure a 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, 7-6(4) victory.

De Minaur, facing disappointment in his sixth quarter-final Grand Slam appearance, made a strong start but was bested by Auger-Aliassime's 22 aces and 51 winners. Auger-Aliassime awaits his semi-final opponent: defending champion Jannik Sinner or 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

