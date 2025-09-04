Felix Auger-Aliassime's Triumphant Comeback at the U.S. Open

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Australia's Alex de Minaur in the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, the 25th seed, displayed an impressive performance at Arthur Ashe Stadium, overcoming past injuries and confidence issues to secure a 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, 7-6(4) victory.

De Minaur, facing disappointment in his sixth quarter-final Grand Slam appearance, made a strong start but was bested by Auger-Aliassime's 22 aces and 51 winners. Auger-Aliassime awaits his semi-final opponent: defending champion Jannik Sinner or 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti.