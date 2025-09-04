Protests Disrupt Vuelta a Espana Stage 11, Race Halted Early

Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana concluded prematurely on Wednesday, following disruptions by pro-Palestinian protesters that forced organizers to halt the race before its scheduled finish in Bilbao. The race's abrupt end left confusion among participants and fans.

Despite significant disruptions, race officials awarded mountain classification and intermediate sprint points but refrained from declaring a stage winner. The protests, marked by a large presence of Basque and Palestinian flags, led to arrests and injuries among regional police.

With mounting security concerns, the Professional Cyclists' Association has called for enhanced protective measures after multiple protest-related incidents. Riders, while supporting peaceful protests, emphasize the importance of their safety, amidst ongoing tensions during the race.

