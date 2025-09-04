Left Menu

Protests Disrupt Vuelta a Espana Stage 11, Race Halted Early

The Vuelta a Espana stage 11 was halted three kilometers from the finish line due to pro-Palestinian protests. This interruption left no stage winner as organizers prioritized safety. Cyclists remained committed to the race despite the disruptions, advocating for peaceful protesting that do not endanger participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 03:36 IST
Protests Disrupt Vuelta a Espana Stage 11, Race Halted Early
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana concluded prematurely on Wednesday, following disruptions by pro-Palestinian protesters that forced organizers to halt the race before its scheduled finish in Bilbao. The race's abrupt end left confusion among participants and fans.

Despite significant disruptions, race officials awarded mountain classification and intermediate sprint points but refrained from declaring a stage winner. The protests, marked by a large presence of Basque and Palestinian flags, led to arrests and injuries among regional police.

With mounting security concerns, the Professional Cyclists' Association has called for enhanced protective measures after multiple protest-related incidents. Riders, while supporting peaceful protests, emphasize the importance of their safety, amidst ongoing tensions during the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

