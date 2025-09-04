Left Menu

Yuki Bhambri Breaks Barriers with US Open Semifinal Triumph

India's Yuki Bhambri, teaming with New Zealand's Michael Venus, reached his first Grand Slam semifinal in men's doubles at the US Open. The duo overcame tough competition, marking a major career milestone for Bhambri, who fought through injuries and transitioned from singles play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:37 IST
India's Yuki Bhambri has advanced to his first Grand Slam semifinal, partnering with New Zealand's Michael Venus in the US Open men's doubles event. Bhambri and Venus delivered an impressive performance, defeating the 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram with scores of 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3.

The victory marks a significant career milestone for the 33-year-old Bhambri, who has overcome numerous injuries and transitioned from singles to doubles competition. Previously a junior world No. 1 and 2009 Australian Open boys' champion, Bhambri now achieves his best result at a senior Grand Slam.

The Indo-Kiwi duo will face sixth seed Britons Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in their bid for a place in the final. Their journey pays homage to India's illustrious history in men's doubles tennis, following the paths of Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Rohan Bopanna.

