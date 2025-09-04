Felix Auger-Aliassime's Thrilling Journey to U.S. Open Semifinals
Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame Alex de Minaur in a grueling match at the U.S. Open, advancing to his second Grand Slam semifinal. The No. 25 seed will face off against either Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the final. Auger-Aliassime impressively defeated three seeded players in a single tournament.
Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinals of the U.S. Open after a hard-fought victory over Alex de Minaur, lasting over four hours.
The Canadian player displayed resilience, coming back from the brink of a two-set deficit, and will now compete for a spot in the final against Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti.
In other U.S. Open news, Amanda Anisimova upset Iga Swiatek in a surprise victory, while Naomi Osaka maintained her perfect record in Grand Slam quarterfinals by defeating Karolina Muchova.
