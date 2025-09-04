Left Menu

Felix Auger-Aliassime's Thrilling Journey to U.S. Open Semifinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame Alex de Minaur in a grueling match at the U.S. Open, advancing to his second Grand Slam semifinal. The No. 25 seed will face off against either Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the final. Auger-Aliassime impressively defeated three seeded players in a single tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:58 IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime's Thrilling Journey to U.S. Open Semifinals
Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinals of the U.S. Open after a hard-fought victory over Alex de Minaur, lasting over four hours.

The Canadian player displayed resilience, coming back from the brink of a two-set deficit, and will now compete for a spot in the final against Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti.

In other U.S. Open news, Amanda Anisimova upset Iga Swiatek in a surprise victory, while Naomi Osaka maintained her perfect record in Grand Slam quarterfinals by defeating Karolina Muchova.

TRENDING

1
Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

 Australia
2
Cristian Roldan Joins U.S. Squad for International Friendlies

Cristian Roldan Joins U.S. Squad for International Friendlies

 United States
3
Monsoon Fury: Devastating Floods Hit Delhi and Kashmir

Monsoon Fury: Devastating Floods Hit Delhi and Kashmir

 Global
4
Nigerian National Arrested at India-Nepal Border with Forged Documents

Nigerian National Arrested at India-Nepal Border with Forged Documents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025