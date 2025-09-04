Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Surge into US Open Semis

In an impressive display at the US Open, Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri, alongside New Zealand's Michael Venus, has advanced to the men's doubles semi-finals. The dynamic duo defeated the 11th-seeded team of Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 after an intense 2 hours and 37 minutes match.

Ranked as World No. 32 in men's doubles, Bhambri makes a historic stride by reaching his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final, establishing himself as India's highest-ranked player in the category. His achievement is significant considering his previous best was the pre-quarterfinals in 2024 with French partner Albano Olivetti.

Bhambri and Venus have been on a remarkable run, having bested the likes of the fourth-seeded German team of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, as well as other formidable opponents such as Colombia's Gonzalo Escobar and Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela. They are set to meet Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury next in their semi-final clash.