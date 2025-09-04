Left Menu

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Surge into US Open Semis

Indian-New Zealand duo Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus have reached the men's doubles semi-finals at the US Open. They defeated the 11th-seeded pairing of Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram in straight sets. This victory marks Bhambri's first Grand Slam semi-final appearance in his doubles career.

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus. (Photo/ US Open website). Image Credit: ANI
In an impressive display at the US Open, Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri, alongside New Zealand's Michael Venus, has advanced to the men's doubles semi-finals. The dynamic duo defeated the 11th-seeded team of Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 after an intense 2 hours and 37 minutes match.

Ranked as World No. 32 in men's doubles, Bhambri makes a historic stride by reaching his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final, establishing himself as India's highest-ranked player in the category. His achievement is significant considering his previous best was the pre-quarterfinals in 2024 with French partner Albano Olivetti.

Bhambri and Venus have been on a remarkable run, having bested the likes of the fourth-seeded German team of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, as well as other formidable opponents such as Colombia's Gonzalo Escobar and Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela. They are set to meet Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury next in their semi-final clash.

