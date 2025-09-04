Amit Mishra: Turning Trials into Triumphs

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra has opened up about his internal battles with depression following a prolonged five-year hiatus from international cricket. Mishra, who announced his retirement from a distinguished 25-year career on Thursday, reflected on how an earlier comeback could have altered his career trajectory.

Mishra made his ODI debut in 2003 during the TVS Cup against South Africa in Dhaka, claiming the wicket of Neil McKenzie. The rise of Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble's dominance saw him out of the team for nearly five years, leading to struggles off the field during this dormant phase.

Returning to the international arena in 2008, Mishra announced his resurgence with a stellar performance against Australia, becoming the sixth Indian to claim a five-wicket haul on Test debut. Despite wishing for an earlier return, Mishra holds no regrets, having contributed significantly to both Haryana in the domestic leagues and India in international fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)