Soccer Ashes: Trans-Tasman Rivalry Reignites After 70 Years

Australia and New Zealand's long-standing soccer rivalry is set to reignite as the two nations face off in a friendly series starting in Canberra. Known as the Soccer Ashes, the series carries historical significance, with both countries competing for a quirky trophy lost for nearly 70 years before its recent rediscovery.

Both teams have already secured their spots for the 2026 World Cup and see this series as crucial preparation. New Zealand, beneficiaries of the expanded tournament format, are eager to prove themselves against Australia, who haven't lost to their neighbors since 2002.

New Zealand captain Chris Wood, fresh from a successful Premier League season with Nottingham Forest, voiced his determination to end the losing streak. Players from both squads have traveled globally for the matches, highlighting the series' importance despite its friendly status.