Coco Gauff's Trophy Surprise: Equality in Tennis Honors

Coco Gauff was taken aback by the size of the replica trophy she received after her French Open win. In contrast to its modest dimensions, her U.S. Open trophy was significantly larger, mirroring the men's version. Gauff's surprise resonated widely, drawing attention to trophy disparities in tennis.

This change emerged when the U.S. Open decided to align the dimensions of the women's replica trophies with those of the men's. The modification marked the first time a women's singles winner at the U.S. Open was awarded a silver cup matching the men's in stature. The move honored the tournament's 50th anniversary of offering equal prize money.

U.S. Open tournament director Stacey Allaster emphasized the tournament's commitment to equality, maintaining trophy tradition while ensuring parity in champion awards. Tennis icon Billie Jean King praised the update, viewing it as a strong message about gender equality in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)