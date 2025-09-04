Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Trophy Surprise: Equality in Tennis Honors

Coco Gauff expressed surprise over the size difference between the replica trophy she received at the French Open and her U.S. Open trophy. The U.S. Open recently updated replica trophies to match men's sizes, reflecting a commitment to equality, a move celebrated by tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:38 IST
Coco Gauff's Trophy Surprise: Equality in Tennis Honors
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff was taken aback by the size of the replica trophy she received after her French Open win. In contrast to its modest dimensions, her U.S. Open trophy was significantly larger, mirroring the men's version. Gauff's surprise resonated widely, drawing attention to trophy disparities in tennis.

This change emerged when the U.S. Open decided to align the dimensions of the women's replica trophies with those of the men's. The modification marked the first time a women's singles winner at the U.S. Open was awarded a silver cup matching the men's in stature. The move honored the tournament's 50th anniversary of offering equal prize money.

U.S. Open tournament director Stacey Allaster emphasized the tournament's commitment to equality, maintaining trophy tradition while ensuring parity in champion awards. Tennis icon Billie Jean King praised the update, viewing it as a strong message about gender equality in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System

Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System

 India
2
Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum

Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum

 India
3
Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

 India
4
Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025