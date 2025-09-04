Controversy and Confusion Surround Selection for Asian Youth Games

In a recent directive, the Delhi High Court demanded that the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) clarify the selection criteria for athletes competing in the upcoming Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. The order followed a petition by show jumping athlete Vaasvi Khaitan, who challenged her exclusion from the competition.

The selection process has sparked controversy, with another athlete, Fateh Jahan Singh Dhaliwal, seeking to nullify the list of selected participants. He urged the court to guide the shortlisting procedures to ensure fairness. With the deadline for entries having expired, the chances for the petitioners to compete remain slim.

Complicating matters, Colonel Rajesh Pattu criticized a report by EFI Observer S Y Quraishi, labeling it biased. The chaos within EFI has hindered efficient administration, with stakeholders calling for new elections to restore order and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)