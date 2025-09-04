Narayan Jagadeesan's Flawless Knock Powers South Zone in Duleep Trophy Semifinal

Narayan Jagadeesan delivered a masterclass of batting on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy semi-final, notching an unbeaten 148 to steer South Zone to a commanding position at 297 for three against North Zone. His meticulous blending of caution and aggression stood out throughout his innings.

Recently named in India's squad for the England series, Jagadeesan played 260 balls with ease, hitting 13 boundaries and two sixes. He formed vital partnerships - a 103-run opening stand with Tanmay Agarwal and a 128-run cornerstone with Devdutt Padikkal, demoralizing North Zone bowlers in the process.

Anshul Kamboj and Aquib Nabi failed to break Jagadeesan's rhythm, allowing him to accelerate, particularly making Mayank Dagar suffer for 33 runs in 22 balls. North Zone briefly celebrated Devdutt Padikkal's dismissal before lunch, but Jagadeesan remained unbeaten at stumps.

