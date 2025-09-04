Champions Emerge at National Shotgun Trials

In a thrilling display of shooting prowess, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Raiza Dhillon emerged as the top performers at the National Selection Shotgun Trial 4 (T4).

Raiza was formidable in the women's category, shining brightly in both the qualifications and finals. Her consistent performance saw her netting 119 hits in the qualifications, subsequently dominating the finals with 55 hits to secure the top spot.

In contrast, Abhay's precise aim in the men's skeet event saw him clinch the finals with a score of 55. Close behind were Gurjoat Singh and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, who showed remarkable skills as they captured second and third places in an intensely competitive field.

(With inputs from agencies.)