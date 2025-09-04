Left Menu

Champions Emerge at National Shotgun Trials

Abhay Singh Sekhon and Raiza Dhillon emerged victorious in the national selection shotgun trials T4, excelling in the men's and women's skeet events. Abhay topped with 55 hits, while Raiza led with 119 in qualifications and 55 in the final. Anantjeet Singh Naruka led men's qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhucho | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:22 IST
Champions Emerge at National Shotgun Trials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling display of shooting prowess, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Raiza Dhillon emerged as the top performers at the National Selection Shotgun Trial 4 (T4).

Raiza was formidable in the women's category, shining brightly in both the qualifications and finals. Her consistent performance saw her netting 119 hits in the qualifications, subsequently dominating the finals with 55 hits to secure the top spot.

In contrast, Abhay's precise aim in the men's skeet event saw him clinch the finals with a score of 55. Close behind were Gurjoat Singh and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, who showed remarkable skills as they captured second and third places in an intensely competitive field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
D.C. Challenges Military Presence Under Trump's Orders

D.C. Challenges Military Presence Under Trump's Orders

 Global
2
GST Reforms Spark Fiery Political Debate in India

GST Reforms Spark Fiery Political Debate in India

 India
3
Ukraine to Become an Indigestible Steel Porcupine

Ukraine to Become an Indigestible Steel Porcupine

 Belgium
4
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Supreme Court Showdown Looms

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Supreme Court Showdown Looms

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025