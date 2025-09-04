Left Menu

Uma Chetry Steps Up: Joining India's Squad for Australia ODI Series

Wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry has been added to India's squad for the Australia ODI series and Women's World Cup, replacing the injured Yastika Bhatia. Chetry's modest record in T20Is will be under scrutiny as she steps onto the international stage. The series begins on September 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:06 IST
Uma Chetry
  • Country:
  • India

Uma Chetry, known for her abilities as a wicketkeeper-batter, joins India's national cricket squad ahead of the ODI series against Australia. This comes as Yastika Bhatia is sidelined with a knee injury sustained during a training camp in Visakhapatnam.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Chetry's inclusion in a public statement, announcing her replacement of Bhatia, who is currently under medical supervision. The BCCI extends its best wishes to Bhatia for a swift recovery.

Despite Chetry's underwhelming performance record in her previous T20 International matches, the team management is confident in her potential as she gears up for the upcoming games. The keenly anticipated series is scheduled to start in Mullanpur on September 14, building momentum towards the Women's World Cup opener on September 30 in Guwahati against Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

