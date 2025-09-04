Telugu Titans Triumph: First Pro Kabaddi Win in Season 12 Against Jaipur Pink Panthers

The Telugu Titans secured a pivotal 37-32 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League season 12, recording their first win. Held at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, the match saw Titans' skipper Vijay Malik and raider Bharat Hooda shine, both contributing eight crucial points to the team's tally.

Despite resistance from the Panthers, especially through Nitin Kumar Dhankar's 13 points, the Titans maintained their edge. A memorable High Five by Ajit Pawar further consolidated their lead. The match swung back and forth, with Bharat's impactful raids crucial in setting and maintaining the Titans' advantage.

Despite a spirited comeback effort from the Pink Panthers, including a Super Tackles, the Telugu Titans' disciplined defense held firm. The spotlight remained on Nitin Kumar's valiant raiding and Malik's decisive Super Raid, sealing the Titans' first victory in seven matches with a final score of 37-32.