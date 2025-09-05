Ross Taylor's Surprising Return: A Cricket Legend's New Chapter

Ross Taylor, a celebrated figure in New Zealand cricket history, is making headlines once again as he prepares to come out of retirement. Taylor, known for his remarkable international career, will be representing Samoa at the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Oman, marking a significant turn in his cricket journey.

Having retired in 2022 after a storied career, Taylor played the most number of matches for New Zealand, making 112 test appearances, participating in 236 one-day internationals, and featuring in 102 T20 internationals. He remains the second-highest scorer in New Zealand's test history.

Embracing his heritage, Taylor will compete using his full Samoan title. The decision follows an invitation from his friend and former teammate Tarun Nethula. Taylor expressed enthusiasm for this new challenge, aiming to aid Samoa in securing a spot at next year's T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)