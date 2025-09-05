Amanda Anisimova's Epic Comeback at the U.S. Open
Amanda Anisimova defeated Naomi Osaka in a thrilling semi-final at the U.S. Open, securing her place in the final against Aryna Sabalenka. Anisimova overcame a first-set loss and matched Osaka's intensity to win 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3. The victory marks her first final at Flushing Meadows.
Amanda Anisimova triumphed over Naomi Osaka in a gripping U.S. Open semi-final on Thursday. Over 3 sets, Anisimova rallied from a set down to emerge victorious 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3, earning her first final appearance at Flushing Meadows.
The electrifying match saw Anisimova, ranked eighth, fend off Osaka effortlessly, despite facing nerves and an intense challenge in the deciding set. Anisimova displayed remarkable resilience and determination, crucial in overcoming the delays and line call disruptions.
The victory sets Anisimova up for a showdown against current champion Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final, a victory that would mark her first major title. Anisimova's unyielding spirit and resolve were on full display as she secured her place in consecutive Grand Slam finals.
