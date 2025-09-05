Amanda Anisimova's Epic Comeback at the U.S. Open

Amanda Anisimova triumphed over Naomi Osaka in a gripping U.S. Open semi-final on Thursday. Over 3 sets, Anisimova rallied from a set down to emerge victorious 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3, earning her first final appearance at Flushing Meadows.

The electrifying match saw Anisimova, ranked eighth, fend off Osaka effortlessly, despite facing nerves and an intense challenge in the deciding set. Anisimova displayed remarkable resilience and determination, crucial in overcoming the delays and line call disruptions.

The victory sets Anisimova up for a showdown against current champion Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final, a victory that would mark her first major title. Anisimova's unyielding spirit and resolve were on full display as she secured her place in consecutive Grand Slam finals.

