Rugby-Springboks relishing ‘biggest test’ in Eden Park showdown with New Zealand

The weight of history may be against them but South Africa are excited by the challenge of taking on New Zealand in the Rugby Championship at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, a ground where the Springboks have not won a test since 1937. "The magnitude of the game is something that excites me," stand-in captain Jesse Kriel told reporters on Friday.

"I think as a competitor, and most guys will say the same thing, you want to be involved in the biggest of test matches and this is right up there. "You want to test yourself against the best, whether it's in your position, or whether it's (against a team higher) in the world rankings.

"It doesn't get any bigger and any more exciting than this for a player." Beyond bragging rights, the game is vital for the Springboks' title defence. All four teams in the competition, which also includes Australia and Argentina, have one win and one defeat from the opening two rounds.

"We know for the Rugby Championship this is an extremely important game for us," Kriel said. New Zealand back row Ardie Sevea will earn a 100th international cap on Saturday, and Kriel was quick to pay tribute.

"For me what stands out about him is his big moments. He has massive moments in games, wherever he plays," Kriel said. "I played against him in Japan, in Super Rugby, and in test matches, and I think you'll always see him putting up his hand. "He's a guy that works hard and a big figure for them that leads by actions. It's a massive occasion and a big milestone for him."

