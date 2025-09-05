Left Menu

Osorio's late goal secures El Salvador''s 1-0 win over Guatemala in World Cup qualifiers

Harold Osorio scored late to give El Salvador a 1-0 away win over Guatemala in the first match of the final round of Central America World Cup qualifiers. Osorio's 79th-minute goal on Thursday was just enough for the Salvadorians who're trying to advance for their first World Cup since Spain in 1982. El Salvador leads Group A with three points, two clear of Panama and Suriname.

El Salvador will be aiming for back-to-back wins when it hosts Suriname next Monday, when Guatemala visits Panama.

Twelve teams, divided into three groups, are vying for three direct spots from regional qualifying for next year's World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico have qualified automatically as World Cup co-hosts.

In the earlier CONCACAF World Cup Group A qualifying game, Panama salvaged a scoreless draw against Suriname.

"It was what I had predicted in my analysis of Suriname, and it was a crazy match with chances for both sides," Panama coach Thomas Christiansen said. "We could have won, but we also have to recognize the chances they had." It was the first time that Panama — ranked 30th by FIFA and the runner-up in the last CONCACAF Nations League — faced No. 136 Suriname in this round of qualifying.

