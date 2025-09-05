Left Menu

Sports minister Mandaviya launches mascot and logo of Asian Aquatics Championship

05-09-2025
Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday launched the mascot 'Jalveer' and logo for the upcoming 11th Asian Aquatics Championship scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad from September 28 to October 11.

The event will serve as qualification meet for the 2026 Asian Games. Mandaviya was accompanied by officials from the Swimming Federation of India (SFI).

The Championship will take place at the newly constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, built as per Olympic specifications, and will host over 30 participating nations across multiple disciplines.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said: ''This championship marks a historic milestone for Indian aquatics, offering our athletes the opportunity to showcase their talent against the finest in Asia.'' With over 1000 participants expected to arrive in Gujarat for the championships later this month, the event will provide Indian swimmers an opportunity to shine in front of the home crowd.

