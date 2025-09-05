Left Menu

ISPL Revolutionizes Tennis-Ball Cricket in India with New Zonal Structure

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has announced a new League Affiliation Model and Zonal Panel Structure for tennis-ball cricket in India. This initiative aims to create a structured pathway for grassroots talent, promoting inclusivity and professional growth in the sport nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:46 IST
ISPL Revolutionizes Tennis-Ball Cricket in India with New Zonal Structure
Indian Street Premier League logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step for tennis-ball cricket in India, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has unveiled a comprehensive League Affiliation Model and Zonal Panel Structure. This new framework aims to provide a clear pathway from grassroots cricket to national acclaim, fostering talent under the ISPL's guidance.

The introduction of this structure marks a pivotal shift in ISPL's approach to leadership and talent development. By decentralizing governance into eight regional panels, ISPL intends to systematically identify and nurture grassroots talent, thereby integrating it into the national cricket ecosystem.

This initiative ensures equal opportunities and consistent evaluation across all zones, with a focus on performance-based metrics. Each zone, overseen by an ISPL-recognized panel, will be equipped with support from local tournament representatives and player development teams, enhancing regional cricketing activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yogi Adityanath Unveils Cashless Medical Treatment for UP Teachers

Yogi Adityanath Unveils Cashless Medical Treatment for UP Teachers

 India
2
US-India Trade Tensions Escalate Over Russian Oil Purchases

US-India Trade Tensions Escalate Over Russian Oil Purchases

 Global
3
Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

 India
4
Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025