ISPL Revolutionizes Tennis-Ball Cricket in India with New Zonal Structure

In a significant step for tennis-ball cricket in India, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has unveiled a comprehensive League Affiliation Model and Zonal Panel Structure. This new framework aims to provide a clear pathway from grassroots cricket to national acclaim, fostering talent under the ISPL's guidance.

The introduction of this structure marks a pivotal shift in ISPL's approach to leadership and talent development. By decentralizing governance into eight regional panels, ISPL intends to systematically identify and nurture grassroots talent, thereby integrating it into the national cricket ecosystem.

This initiative ensures equal opportunities and consistent evaluation across all zones, with a focus on performance-based metrics. Each zone, overseen by an ISPL-recognized panel, will be equipped with support from local tournament representatives and player development teams, enhancing regional cricketing activities.

