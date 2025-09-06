Left Menu

PSG Coach Luis Enrique to Undergo Surgery After Cycling Accident

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique suffered a broken collarbone in a cycling accident. The 54-year-old Spaniard is set to have surgery after being treated by emergency services. Details on his recovery time are yet to be disclosed. Enrique is an avid cyclist, frequently training around Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:30 IST
PSG Coach Luis Enrique to Undergo Surgery After Cycling Accident
Luis Enrique
  • Country:
  • France

Paris St Germain's head coach Luis Enrique will undergo surgery after breaking his collarbone in a cycling accident, the Ligue 1 club announced. The 54-year-old was treated by emergency services following the Friday crash.

A devoted cyclist, Enrique was near Paris when the accident occurred. Although the club has not disclosed the duration of his absence, the setback comes after he led PSG to a Champions League victory last season.

Enrique, known for his passion for cycling, often trains in and around the city. As PSG prepares for the upcoming season, his recovery timeline remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

 Global
2
Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

 Global
3
Novak Djokovic: Facing New Contenders

Novak Djokovic: Facing New Contenders

 Global
4
Trump's Doral: Venue for G20 Summit Sparks Controversy

Trump's Doral: Venue for G20 Summit Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025