PSG Coach Luis Enrique to Undergo Surgery After Cycling Accident

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique suffered a broken collarbone in a cycling accident. The 54-year-old Spaniard is set to have surgery after being treated by emergency services. Details on his recovery time are yet to be disclosed. Enrique is an avid cyclist, frequently training around Paris.
Paris St Germain's head coach Luis Enrique will undergo surgery after breaking his collarbone in a cycling accident, the Ligue 1 club announced. The 54-year-old was treated by emergency services following the Friday crash.
A devoted cyclist, Enrique was near Paris when the accident occurred. Although the club has not disclosed the duration of his absence, the setback comes after he led PSG to a Champions League victory last season.
Enrique, known for his passion for cycling, often trains in and around the city. As PSG prepares for the upcoming season, his recovery timeline remains uncertain.
