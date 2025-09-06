Left Menu

Alcaraz Stuns Djokovic to Reach U.S. Open Final

Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed, defeated Novak Djokovic in an electrifying match at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the U.S. Open final. Alcaraz's victory, in straight sets, ended Djokovic's recent winning streak against him. Alcaraz will face either Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

Updated: 06-09-2025 03:23 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed, showcased exceptional skill and determination to defeat 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-6(4) 6-2 and secure his spot in the U.S. Open final on Friday.

The much-anticipated match didn't disappoint fans at a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, with Alcaraz prevailing with strategic precision. Deafening cheers accompanied the defining moments of this intense showdown, which saw the 2022 champion ending Djokovic's victorious run against him.

Djokovic, who had won their two previous meetings, appeared physically strained, ultimately falling short against Alcaraz, 16 years his junior. Alcaraz is set to face either defending champion Jannik Sinner or Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

