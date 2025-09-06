Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Electrifying U.S. Open Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic with a straight-set victory to reach the U.S. Open final. The match drew immense attention, and Alcaraz showcased remarkable consistency and strength. Despite Djokovic's past wins and experience, the younger Spaniard maintained superior form and stamina throughout the high-stakes match.

Carlos Alcaraz

In a highly anticipated match at the U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 to advance to the final. The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium was captivated by the performance, as Alcaraz demonstrated precision and consistency throughout the game.

Despite Djokovic's experience and previous wins against Alcaraz, the 24-times major winner struggled to keep up with the younger Spaniard, who maintained a high level of play. Alcaraz capitalized on his opponent's errors, particularly benefiting from Djokovic's double faults.

Alcaraz's victory was marked by powerful serves and strategic gameplay, allowing him to clinch the match point amid roaring cheers. He's set to face either Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final, as he continues his impressive run in the tournament.

