Felix Auger-Aliassime's Inspiring US Open Run: A Journey of Pride and Potential

Felix Auger-Aliassime exited the US Open with his head held high after a semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner. Despite the defeat, he took pride in a brilliant performance marked by wins over top players, reflecting on the positives and his potential return to the tennis elite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:19 IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime left the U.S. Open with pride and perspective after a 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4 semi-final defeat to defending champion Jannik Sinner. He acknowledged that only time will reveal if he can return to the top of the sport, after what was an inspired fortnight in New York.

The 25th seed showcased his best form in years, securing victories against high-ranking opponents like world number three Alexander Zverev, 15th seed Andrey Rublev, and eighth seed Alex de Minaur. This run marked his first Grand Slam semi-final appearance since 2021.

Despite a resilient performance that took Sinner to four sets, Auger-Aliassime remains positive. He affirmed his focus on building his future on the tournament's successes, even though he converted only one of his 10 break points. "I played my way," he remarked, expressing no regrets about his strategy.

