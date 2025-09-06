Left Menu

Angus Bell's Last-Minute Heroics Seal Australia's Thrilling Comeback

Angus Bell scored a last-minute try as Australia came from behind to defeat Argentina 28-24 in a thrilling Rugby Championship match. Despite trailing by 14 points at halftime, the Wallabies bounced back with center Joseph Suaalii scoring two tries, ultimately setting up Bell's match-winning moment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 12:22 IST
In an electrifying Rugby Championship clash in Townsville, Angus Bell became Australia's hero by scoring a last-minute try, securing a 28-24 victory over Argentina.

The Pumas, fresh off a historic win over the All Blacks, dominated the first half, leading 21-7 with tries from Bautista Delguy and Mateo Carreras.

The Wallabies stormed back with center Joseph Suaalii scoring twice, setting up a tense final moments where Bell's decisive try sealed the remarkable comeback.

