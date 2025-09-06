Left Menu

Showdown at Arthur Ashe: Sabalenka and Anisimova Battle for U.S. Open Glory

Aryna Sabalenka seeks her fourth Grand Slam title and second consecutive U.S. Open win, facing Amanda Anisimova in the final. Sabalenka, the No. 1 seed from Belarus, aims to continue her dominance, while Anisimova looks to capitalize on her previous victories against Sabalenka in head-to-head matchups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-09-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 12:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aryna Sabalenka, aiming for her fourth Grand Slam victory, will face Amanda Anisimova in the U.S. Open women's final. The match, set in Arthur Ashe Stadium, is Sabalenka's chance to secure a second consecutive U.S. Open title, following her triumph against Jessica Pegula last year.

Sabalenka, a 27-year-old Belarusian, seeks redemption after losing her previous major finals this year to American opponents Madison Keys and Coco Gauff. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Anisimova, who has a 6-3 career lead over Sabalenka, is eager to secure her maiden Grand Slam title after a rocky comeback.

Anisimova's journey back to the top ten was fueled by her performance at Wimbledon, where she defeated Sabalenka in the semifinals before facing a defeat by Iga Swiatek. Currently seeded No. 8, Anisimova rides high on confidence by entering her second consecutive major final after overcoming Naomi Osaka in the semis.

