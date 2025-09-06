Rachid Ghezzal's Triumphant Return to Lyon

Former Algeria international Rachid Ghezzal has made a notable return to Olympique Lyonnais, committing to the club until June 2026, the Ligue 1 team announced. At 33, Ghezzal reenters familiar territory, having originally joined Lyon's youth academy in 2004 and debuting with the senior team eight years later.

Accumulating 119 caps during his initial stint with Lyon, Ghezzal left in 2017 but now returns as a free agent following a season at Caykur Rizespor. His comeback is billed as a blend of sporting prowess and personal quest, driven by a mutual desire between him and the club.

Lyon highlighted Ghezzal's extensive top-level experience, underscoring his potential as a mentor to younger squad members. Meanwhile, Lyon's season continues on a high, with the team securing victories in all three of their Ligue 1 matches thus far. They look forward to maintaining their momentum against Stade Rennais next weekend.