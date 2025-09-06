Left Menu

CISF's Historic Sports Recruitment Drive: Unveiling Future Sporting Stars

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has completed its largest-ever recruitment of 332 athletes, including 179 women, to form new sports teams. This initiative aligns with the force's long-term vision to nurture sporting talent as India aims for the Commonwealth Games 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:07 IST
CISF's Historic Sports Recruitment Drive: Unveiling Future Sporting Stars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced the successful recruitment of 332 athletes, marking its largest-ever single recruitment effort. Among the recruits are 179 women, emphasizing the force's commitment to gender diversity in sports.

These athletes will form 34 new teams in disciplines including archery, lawn tennis, badminton, and cycling. The CISF, with a personnel strength of about 1.70 lakh, primarily guards civil airports, the Delhi Metro, and other vital installations, and is now focusing on sporting excellence as part of its broader strategic vision.

This recruitment move aligns with India's bid for the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the force's ambition to excel in future sporting events. From over 14,000 applications, 332 national-level medallists were selected, including 18 top international medalists, showcasing the force's dedication to developing world-class sporting talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

 India
2
Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

 India
3
Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

 India
4
Heroic Rescue: Odisha Fire Services Save 31 Stranded Cattle

Heroic Rescue: Odisha Fire Services Save 31 Stranded Cattle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025