CISF's Historic Sports Recruitment Drive: Unveiling Future Sporting Stars

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced the successful recruitment of 332 athletes, marking its largest-ever single recruitment effort. Among the recruits are 179 women, emphasizing the force's commitment to gender diversity in sports.

These athletes will form 34 new teams in disciplines including archery, lawn tennis, badminton, and cycling. The CISF, with a personnel strength of about 1.70 lakh, primarily guards civil airports, the Delhi Metro, and other vital installations, and is now focusing on sporting excellence as part of its broader strategic vision.

This recruitment move aligns with India's bid for the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the force's ambition to excel in future sporting events. From over 14,000 applications, 332 national-level medallists were selected, including 18 top international medalists, showcasing the force's dedication to developing world-class sporting talent.

