Left Menu

Dramatic Turnaround: Marquez Seizes Catalan GP Victory

Marc Marquez clinched the Catalan Grand Prix victory after his brother Alex Marquez crashed while leading. This win marks Marc's 14th sprint win this season, extending his championship lead to 187 points, and positioning him for a potential championship seal at the San Marino GP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:00 IST
Dramatic Turnaround: Marquez Seizes Catalan GP Victory
Marquez
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a dramatic twist at the Catalan Grand Prix, Ducati's Marc Marquez seized victory when his brother and pole sitter Alex Marquez crashed out at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Alex Marquez appeared to be gliding towards a win until his crash at turn 10 with just four laps remaining.

Marc's win extends his impressive season record to 14 wins in 15 sprints and bolsters his championship lead to 187 points, placing him on the brink of securing his seventh title at the San Marino Grand Prix next weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Protests Sparks Controversy

British Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Protests Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Marquez Brothers Drama: Marc Inherits Catalan Sprint Victory

Marquez Brothers Drama: Marc Inherits Catalan Sprint Victory

 Global
3
Turning Point: India's Push to Make Cancer a Notifiable Disease

Turning Point: India's Push to Make Cancer a Notifiable Disease

 Global
4
China's Tense Standoff: Canadian and Australian Ships in Taiwan Strait

China's Tense Standoff: Canadian and Australian Ships in Taiwan Strait

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025