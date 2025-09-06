Dramatic Turnaround: Marquez Seizes Catalan GP Victory

In a dramatic twist at the Catalan Grand Prix, Ducati's Marc Marquez seized victory when his brother and pole sitter Alex Marquez crashed out at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Alex Marquez appeared to be gliding towards a win until his crash at turn 10 with just four laps remaining.

Marc's win extends his impressive season record to 14 wins in 15 sprints and bolsters his championship lead to 187 points, placing him on the brink of securing his seventh title at the San Marino Grand Prix next weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)