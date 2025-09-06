Dramatic Turnaround: Marquez Seizes Catalan GP Victory
Marc Marquez clinched the Catalan Grand Prix victory after his brother Alex Marquez crashed while leading. This win marks Marc's 14th sprint win this season, extending his championship lead to 187 points, and positioning him for a potential championship seal at the San Marino GP.
In a dramatic twist at the Catalan Grand Prix, Ducati's Marc Marquez seized victory when his brother and pole sitter Alex Marquez crashed out at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Alex Marquez appeared to be gliding towards a win until his crash at turn 10 with just four laps remaining.
Marc's win extends his impressive season record to 14 wins in 15 sprints and bolsters his championship lead to 187 points, placing him on the brink of securing his seventh title at the San Marino Grand Prix next weekend.
