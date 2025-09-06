Left Menu

Explosive Tragedy Strikes Cricket Match in Pakistan

An improvised explosive device detonated during a cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. The explosion occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Bajaur district, leaving both spectators and players, including children, injured. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An explosion during a cricket match in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed one life and left several injured, police sources reported. The blast took place at Kausar Cricket Ground in Bajaur district, involving an improvised explosive device.

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique confirmed the details, stating that the explosive was intentionally placed to cause harm. The attack disrupted a community event, leading to a swift rescue operation as emergency services transported the wounded, including children, to local hospitals for urgent care.

This tragic incident has prompted a detailed investigation by law enforcement agencies, seeking to uncover the perpetrators behind the attack and assure the community's safety at future events in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

