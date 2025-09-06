India Gears Up for Asia Cup Hockey Final Clash Against Korea
India heads into the Asia Cup hockey final against Korea after a spectacular 7-0 victory over China. Despite the challenging back-to-back matches, coach Craig Fulton is confident in the team's good form and strategy. The focus remains on playing effectively while maintaining humility.
Following their impressive victory over China, India is set to face Korea in the Asia Cup hockey final. With a World Cup spot on the line, head coach Craig Fulton expressed confidence that his team is well-prepared for the demanding schedule.
India's commanding 7-0 win against China showcased their effective use of aerial tactics to break through the opposition's defense. Fulton's strategy now includes maintaining discipline, as the team avoided conceding any penalty corners.
Fulton emphasized the importance of staying focused on the game rather than the occasion, urging his players to continue refining their approach ahead of the crucial match against defending champions Korea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
