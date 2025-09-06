Ronaldo and Felix Shine in Portugal's 5-0 Upheaval of Armenia

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix were the driving forces behind Portugal's dominating 5-0 victory over Armenia during their World Cup qualifying match. Each of the Portuguese stars found the net twice, affirming their team's top form and creative tactics in Yerevan.

Portugal opened the scoring 10 minutes in with Joao Cancelo's pinpoint cross, which Felix headed home. Ronaldo extended the lead shortly after, demonstrating his prowess with a close-range goal for his 139th international tally. Cancelo soon added a third, keeping Armenia on the back foot.

Ronaldo electrified the match with a powerful volley early in the second half, showing his mastery and sealing Portugal's control. Felix later displayed ingenuity with a back-heel goal, capping off a commanding performance. Armenia's Henri Avagyan prevented a sixth, but the outcome was conclusive as the referee's whistle marked the end.

