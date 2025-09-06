England Prevails in Uneventful Victory Against Andorra
England secured a 2-0 win over Andorra in a World Cup qualifier, with an own goal and a Declan Rice header marking the scoreline. Despite dominating possession, England's performance under Thomas Tuchel still draws criticism for its lack of excitement, continuing their unbeaten streak in World Cup qualifiers.
England secured a lackluster 2-0 victory over Andorra in a World Cup qualifier match on Saturday. The scoring opened with an own goal, followed by a Declan Rice header, in a game that tested fan patience due to its slow build-up play under coach Thomas Tuchel.
Though situated at 170 places below England in rankings, Andorra's strategy of defensive play nearly neutralized the hosts, as England struggled to create clear opportunities despite a staggering 83% possession. Thomas Tuchel's strategy continues to draw mixed reactions from the fans despite maintaining a flawless record.
The match saw an impressive debut from midfielder Elliot Anderson. Meanwhile, England extends its unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers to 35, boasting 27 wins. The team heads next to tackle Serbia, already leading Group K. In other highlights, the match also showcased challenges in offensive execution against lesser-ranked teams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
